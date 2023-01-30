French special forces look to mobile apps for tactical advantage
Swedish-based IT company Hexagon has introduced LuciadCPillar for Android, a platform for developing mobile applications for dismounted soldiers.
It allows developers to build applications with 2D or 3D views, incorporating military symbology and supporting geospatial data types including vector data, raster data, elevation data, point clouds and 3D meshes.
Impact, a French system integrator, helped Hexagon test LuciadCPillar for Android and will integrate it into its Delta Suite product used by France's Special Operations Command. Delta Suite allows combination of geo-localised information with data from sensor feeds, which can be shared with all members of an operation.
'Our new version of Delta Suite integrating LuciadCPillar for Android is very stable, and its performance meets the requirements of the French special forces,' said Stéphane Juigné, Impact founder and CEO.
