Blue Bear soldier system concept offers future battlefield data fusion

UK engineering consultancy Blue Bear Systems Research has announced the release of its Hyper Enabled Soldier System (HESS) concept.

This system will deliver wearable technology to warfighters and is based around Blue Bear’s SmartConnect open architecture which acts as a soldier hub for all elements, as well as functioning as an individual interface enabler integrated with edge processing.

Through a SmartConnect device a soldier's on-body sensors are made available to the wider network and vice versa. This process is intended to optimise an operator’s sensor, decider and effector chain whilst allowing decisions to be made at ‘machine speed’.

The battlefield picture created is then fused into Blue Bear’s Centurion C2 system, whilst tactical C2 is delivered through an Android Team Awareness Kit (ATAK).

Blue Bear’s MD Ian Williams Wynn said 'Blue Bear's Hyper Enabled Soldier System will empower military operators and decision makers [with] the ability to rapidly cultivate battlefield data and integrate it quickly and efficiently to other assets and platforms across any battlefield environment.’