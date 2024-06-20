Explosive detector dogs sniff out demo explosives at Eurosatory

At Eurosatory 2024, the Ukrainian state-owned company SpetsTechnoExport (STE) performed a demonstration with two explosive detector dogs, which effectively identified hidden quantities of explosives.

According to STE, the medium-sized dogs are already being used to de-mine various areas around Ukraine.

The animals are trained to locate mines and unexploded munitions in open fields as well as inside buildings or vehicles.

The demonstration was carried out at the HELPED (Humanitarian Emergency Logistic Project and Eco Development) area, an integrated demonstrator for a global response to humanitarian and environmental crises.

Over an area of 2,500m², more than 30 international companies offer a broad range of capabilities, including rescue, firefighting, water treatment, waste management, energy supply and logistics, infrastructure reconstruction and micro-social reconstruction.

Shephard’s Eurosatory 2024 coverage is sponsored by: