Year of highs and lows for RN CSG 21

In December 2021, the ships of the RN's Carrier Strike Group 2021 (CSG 21) returned from the UK after a marathon deployment that saw a string of exercises with partner forces and the unfortunate loss of a short take-off vertical landing F-35B fighter jet.

During the deployment, CSG 21, made up of its multi-national shipping and air wing, toured the globe with a significant leg of the journey dedicated to operating in the Indo-Pacific.

According to MoD figures released in response to a UK parliamentary question on 16 December, the additional operating cost of deploying the CSG is estimated at …