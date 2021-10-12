To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

UK carrier strike group unfazed by Chinese activities

12th October 2021 - 06:00 GMT | by Chen Chuanren in Singapore

Stopping in Singapore, the aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth is on the final legs of its Asia-Pacific deployment. (Chen Chuanren)

The British carrier strike group is in Singapore as it begins the long voyage home after a busy schedule in the Asia-Pacific region.

The RN's Carrier Strike Group (CSG) said interactions with the Chinese military during its deployment to the Asia-Pacific region have been ‘safe and professional’. Led by HMS Queen Elizabeth, the CSG was making a short port call in Singapore as it entered the fifth month at sea since leaving the UK in May.

Cdre Steve Moorehouse, CSG Commander, said, ‘The South China Sea is the same size as the Mediterranean. It is a big piece of international water and airspace with many nations flying and sailing in here.

‘There were lots of Chinese activities and interactions with us. They …

