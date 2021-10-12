UK carrier strike group unfazed by Chinese activities

The RN's Carrier Strike Group (CSG) said interactions with the Chinese military during its deployment to the Asia-Pacific region have been ‘safe and professional’. Led by HMS Queen Elizabeth, the CSG was making a short port call in Singapore as it entered the fifth month at sea since leaving the UK in May.

Cdre Steve Moorehouse, CSG Commander, said, ‘The South China Sea is the same size as the Mediterranean. It is a big piece of international water and airspace with many nations flying and sailing in here.

‘There were lots of Chinese activities and interactions with us. They …