BAE completes overseas support of CSG21

29th September 2021 - 12:05 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

HMS Queen Elizabeth with F-35B fighter jets and Merlin Helicopters on the flight deck. (Photo: MoD/ Crown Copyright)

BAE Systems claims success in delivering complex logistics support to Carrier Strike Group 21 on its maiden operational deployment.

BAE Systems has completed the management and delivery of overseas support to UK RN Carrier Strike Group 21 (CGS21) by maintaining five classes of ships at reach.

Since CSG21 departed in May 2021 with the first operational deployment of HMS Queen Elizabeth, around 100 engineers and technicians from BAE supported the strike group from both ashore and onboard.

Maintenance was delivered in many locations as CSG21 progressed along its route, including most recently in the US territory of Guam.

Jon Pearson, warship support director at BAE Systems, said: ‘We have spent months planning and forward-deploying resource and materials for CSG21 and …

