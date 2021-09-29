BAE completes overseas support of CSG21

Ultra nets contract for lightweight torpedo components
The latest contract modification awards reflects an exercised option to provide several militaries with MK 54 lightweight torpedo array kits.
BAE Systems has completed the management and delivery of overseas support to UK RN Carrier Strike Group 21 (CGS21) by maintaining five classes of ships at reach.
Since CSG21 departed in May 2021 with the first operational deployment of HMS Queen Elizabeth, around 100 engineers and technicians from BAE supported the strike group from both ashore and onboard.
Maintenance was delivered in many locations as CSG21 progressed along its route, including most recently in the US territory of Guam.
Jon Pearson, warship support director at BAE Systems, said: ‘We have spent months planning and forward-deploying resource and materials for CSG21 and …
Banshee target drones could be used by the RN for experimentation of future sensors, weaponry and radio equipment.
Under the deal, Greece is expected to receive three ships by 2026.
Rohde and Schwarz have been selected to provide its R&S Kora system for new German F126 frigates.
Germany requires MK 44 Mod 4 Guided Missile Round Pack recertification spares for RAM Block 2.
Modifications to one of the RN's Bay-class support ships were first announced in March 2021 in the Defence Command Paper.