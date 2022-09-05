Wisdom of Solomons? Shifting power dynamics in the Indo-Pacific

In August, the Solomon Islands placed a moratorium on all port visits by foreign military ships, following the country’s refusal to allow the RN OPV HMS Spey and USCGC Oliver Henry to dock. The move comes as tensions between Western powers and China continue to simmer as the latter seeks to exert its dominance through military, economic and political prowess.

The signing of a security pact between the Solomon Islands and China raised concerns in the West about Beijing’s influence. It also fuelled fears this could open the door to a Chinese military base within the country’s territories. While not