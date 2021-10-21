OPV deployment to Pacific will strengthen cooperation, says CDS

France progresses naval asset protection programme
A dozen speedboats are being built for the French Navy by Ufast to avoid a USS Cole-style attack.
UK Chief of the Defence Staff Gen Sir Nick Carter has said the deployment of two Batch 2 River-class OPVs to the Indo-Pacific region will help to strengthen regional defence cooperation.
Carter made the comments in a message to the Pacific Future Forum summit on 20 October, held onboard the UK's second Queen Elizabeth-class aircraft carrier, HMS Prince of Wales.
Speaking from the British Embassy in Washington DC, Carter said: 'HMS Tamar and HMS Spey are now both in the Pacific Ocean. They'll have no permanent base because an agile support solution will allow them to operate from anywhere. …
ASW towed array proved its ‘exceptional sensing performance in small vessels’, SEA claims.
General Dynamics has received a contract modification from the US DoD to perform additional work for the USN’s Virginia-class submarines.
Ares and Meteksan are preparing to introduce the Ulaq uncrewed surface vessel to NATO countries at an event in November-December 2021.
HMS Diamond was due to participate in celebrations marking the 50th anniversary of the Five Power Defence Agreements (FPDA) in Singapore — until 'technical issues' intervened.
As part of its surface fleet renewal programme, Germany foresees new air defence ships in the 2030s with capabilities to defeat emerging threats.