OPV deployment to Pacific will strengthen cooperation, says CDS

UK Chief of the Defence Staff Gen Sir Nick Carter has said the deployment of two Batch 2 River-class OPVs to the Indo-Pacific region will help to strengthen regional defence cooperation.

Carter made the comments in a message to the Pacific Future Forum summit on 20 October, held onboard the UK's second Queen Elizabeth-class aircraft carrier, HMS Prince of Wales.

Speaking from the British Embassy in Washington DC, Carter said: 'HMS Tamar and HMS Spey are now both in the Pacific Ocean. They'll have no permanent base because an agile support solution will allow them to operate from anywhere. …