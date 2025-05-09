Will the US be able to make its shipbuilding industry "great again"?

Delays and cost over runs recorded in US Navy and Coast Guard’s acquisition programmes alongside the fast growth of the Chinese shipbuilding capacities are in the crosshairs of Washington.

The events have been pushing the US towards seeking ways to support national maritime suppliers better and increase supply chain options for military capabilities.

After issuing on 30 April an executive order to restore America’s maritime dominance, the Trump government released on 02 May the FY2026 preliminary budget request.

Expanding the US shipbuilding capacity by investing in US shipyards and the industrial base, increasing wages and modernising infrastructure are among the