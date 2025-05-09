Will the US be able to make its shipbuilding industry "great again"?
Delays and cost over runs recorded in US Navy and Coast Guard’s acquisition programmes alongside the fast growth of the Chinese shipbuilding capacities are in the crosshairs of Washington.
The events have been pushing the US towards seeking ways to support national maritime suppliers better and increase supply chain options for military capabilities.
After issuing on 30 April an executive order to restore America’s maritime dominance, the Trump government released on 02 May the FY2026 preliminary budget request.
Expanding the US shipbuilding capacity by investing in US shipyards and the industrial base, increasing wages and modernising infrastructure are among the
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Naval Warfare
-
Euroatlas brings Greyshark AUV to Asia for its maiden visit
Euroatlas displayed its Greyshark autonomous underwater vehicle outside Europe for the first time, highlighting variant specifications and development progress at IMDEX 2025.
-
ST Engineering to supply the Republic of Singapore Navy with counter-mine systems
Singapore Technologies Engineering (ST Engineering) will supply uncrewed naval systems and supporting command and control equipment to support counter-mine operations with deliveries expected to begin in 2027.
-
SOF Week 2025: SubSea Craft introduces MARS USV
The MARS platform was built be a low-signature, multi-role, mission-configurable capability.
-
US and European special operators test Icelandic AI-based solution for marine platforms
Hefring Marine IMAS was designed to optimise vessels’ operation.
-
US Navy expands GARC sUSV deployment
The small, unmanned surface vehicle will operate this year in multiple operations and military exercises worldwide.