US Coast Guard might not have surface assets to patrol the Arctic this summer

13th August 2024 - 16:05 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

The only USCG icebreaker operating in the area, Healy had an electrical fire and had to return to its home port. (Photo: US Coast Guard)

While the service struggles to maintain its cold-temperature fleet, Russia and China have been increasing their presence in the region.

In desperate need of budget and new capabilities to maintain its operations worldwide, the US Coast Guard (USCG) might not be able to protect the Arctic territorial waters over the coming weeks and months from Russian and Chinese ambitions towards the area.

During a recent patrol in the north of Alaska, the Healy medium icebreaker, the service’s single extreme cold temperature asset operating in the region, had an electrical fire and had to return to its home port in Seattle, Washington.

Meanwhile, on 9 August, the USCG announced that the Cutter Alex Haley had detected a Russian Vishnya-class naval

