How bad management could put the US Navy’s cruiser fleet far behind Chinese capabilities
The modernisation of its cruisers has been a headache for the US Navy. Although the service has spent billions to extend the service life of Ticonderoga-class guided-missile vessels, the process recorded delays, over costs and quality issues, which could put its fleet far behind Chinese capabilities in the coming years.
A report issued by the US Government Accountability Office (GAO) last week pointed out that the branch had invested nearly US$4 billion to upgrade seven Ticonderoga ships. Only three of them, however, will complete the improvement process and “none will gain five years of service life, as intended”, the report noted.
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 2 free stories per week
- Daily news round-up email service
- Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Naval Warfare
-
Fincantieri joins roster of major companies working to protect undersea cables
The group’s collaboration with network provider Sparkle is the latest move to improve the robustness of submarine cable networks.
-
Saab signs modernisation deal for Sweden’s coastal anti-ship missile capability
Sweden’s Baltic coastal defence will be upgraded with new missile options.
-
Pakistan Navy takes second OPV 2600 vessel from Damen
The PNS Yamama completes the class of maritime security vessels.