  • Home>
  • News>
  • Naval Warfare>
  • How bad management could put the US Navy’s cruiser fleet far behind Chinese capabilities

How bad management could put the US Navy’s cruiser fleet far behind Chinese capabilities

27th December 2024 - 12:38 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

Ticonderoga-class USS Philippine Sea. (Photo: US Navy)

While China has been rapidly advancing with the development of the Type 055 class, the US Navy has been struggling to progress with the modernisation of its cruiser fleet.

The modernisation of its cruisers has been a headache for the US Navy. Although the service has spent billions to extend the service life of Ticonderoga-class guided-missile vessels, the process recorded delays, over costs and quality issues, which could put its fleet far behind Chinese capabilities in the coming years.

A report issued by the US Government Accountability Office (GAO) last week pointed out that the branch had invested nearly US$4 billion to upgrade seven Ticonderoga ships. Only three of them, however, will complete the improvement process and “none will gain five years of service life, as intended”, the report noted. 

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira

