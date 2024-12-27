How bad management could put the US Navy’s cruiser fleet far behind Chinese capabilities

The modernisation of its cruisers has been a headache for the US Navy. Although the service has spent billions to extend the service life of Ticonderoga-class guided-missile vessels, the process recorded delays, over costs and quality issues, which could put its fleet far behind Chinese capabilities in the coming years.

A report issued by the US Government Accountability Office (GAO) last week pointed out that the branch had invested nearly US$4 billion to upgrade seven Ticonderoga ships. Only three of them, however, will complete the improvement process and “none will gain five years of service life, as intended”, the report noted.