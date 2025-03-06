Why USNORTHCOM would struggle to defeat China in the Arctic

Growing Chinese interest in the Arctic has been shedding light on the need to improve the US capabilities in the region. The most critical concern for the Pentagon is US Northern Command’s (USNORTHCOM) lack of sufficient naval platforms and C4ISR systems to monitor and protect its area of responsibility (AOR).

USNORTHCOM AOR comprises US continental lands, Alaska, Canada, Mexico and the surrounding water out to approximately 500 nautical miles. To patrol it, the Command relies on US Coast Guard (USCG) inventory.

The branch, however, only has two icebreakers assigned to operate in the North Polar region: the Storis (the former