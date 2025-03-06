To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Why USNORTHCOM would struggle to defeat China in the Arctic

6th March 2025 - 11:30 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

RSS

USCG cutter Forward transits near an iceberg. (Photo: US DoD)

Not having enough naval and C4ISR capabilities to patrol and monitor the region would the US at risk in a conflict with China in the Arctic region.

Growing Chinese interest in the Arctic has been shedding light on the need to improve the US capabilities in the region. The most critical concern for the Pentagon is US Northern Command’s (USNORTHCOM) lack of sufficient naval platforms and C4ISR systems to monitor and protect its area of responsibility (AOR).

USNORTHCOM AOR comprises US continental lands, Alaska, Canada, Mexico and the surrounding water out to approximately 500 nautical miles. To patrol it, the Command relies on US Coast Guard (USCG) inventory.

The branch, however, only has two icebreakers assigned to operate in the North Polar region: the Storis (the former

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 2 free stories per week
  • Daily news round-up email service
  • Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media. She joined the company …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us