Was acquiring the Aiviq polar vessel the right choice for the US Coast Guard?
The recent procurement of the motor vessel Aiviq to plug capability gaps for the US Coast Guard (USCG) could bring additional challenges to the service. Nominated ‘Storis’ by the branch, the cutter has a record of structural and mechanical issues, which raised questions about whether it was the best choice for the service.
Built in 2012 to support oil operations, the 360-foot polar class 3-equivalent icebreaker had problems with its engines, propulsion system and towing shackle systems while operating on the coast of Alaska.
The USCG does not plan to conduct structural improvements to the platform, stressing that the “Storis has
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 2 free stories per week
- Daily news round-up email service
- Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Naval Warfare
-
Last Astute-class submarine renamed HMS Achilles
The submarine was due to be named HMS Agincourt, but will now follow HMS Agamemnon's lead, being named after a warrior from the Iliad.
-
Rolls-Royce seals £9 billion deal with UK government on submarine support
The deal will boost the government’s ‘Plan for Change’ and deliver on its nuclear triple-lock commitment.
-
Russian spy ship Yantar monitored in English Channel
The vessel returned just months after loitering over UK critical undersea infrastructure.
-
US shipbuilding struggles to keep pace with China
The small production capacity of US shipyards has generated multiple delays in US Navy programmes.