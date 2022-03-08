WDS 2022: MoUs reflect role for Navantia in Saudi defence sector

French naval strategy delves down to seabed
UUVs — and associated enabling technologies — are at the core of the new Seabed Warfare Strategy released by the French MoD last month.
Spanish shipbuilder Navantia signed MoUs with two Saudi companies during the World Defense Show 2022 in Riyadh on 6-9 March.
Agreements with the Zamil Offshore Service Company and the SAMI Advanced Electronics Company (AEC) focus mainly on the localisation of maintenance for five Avante 2200 corvettes that Navantia built for the Royal Saudi Naval Forces (RSNF).
The initial contract for five Al Jubail-class corvettes (the designation of RSNF variant of Avante 2200) was signed in 2018 for €1.8 billion. The first-in-class Al Jubail will be commissioned into the RSNF in March 2023.
The MoU with Zamil covers through-life support for all five corvettes, as well
Japan's navy has now reached its full complement of 22 conventional submarines.
The UK’s refreshed National Shipbuilding Strategy seemingly shies away from commitments to build all RN warships in the UK.
The two companies have previously worked to demonstrate the Vigilant forward-looking sonar onto MSubs XLUUV.
Shipyards in Argentina, Brazil and Chile are constructing vessels for their respective fleets, including ships for polar operations.