To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

WDS 2022: MoUs reflect role for Navantia in Saudi defence sector

8th March 2022 - 18:57 GMT | by Leonid Nersisyan in Riyadh

RSS

Avante 2200 model on display at WDS 2022. (Photo: Leonid Nersisyan)

Spanish shipbuilder Navantia sealed MoUs with Zamil Offshore Service Company and the SAMI AEC during the World Defense Show 2022.

Spanish shipbuilder Navantia signed MoUs with two Saudi companies during the World Defense Show 2022 in Riyadh on 6-9 March.

Agreements with the Zamil Offshore Service Company and the SAMI Advanced Electronics Company (AEC) focus mainly on the localisation of maintenance for five Avante 2200 corvettes that Navantia built for the Royal Saudi Naval Forces (RSNF). 

The initial contract for five Al Jubail-class corvettes (the designation of RSNF variant of Avante 2200) was signed in 2018 for €1.8 billion. The first-in-class Al Jubail will be commissioned into the RSNF in March 2023.

The MoU with Zamil covers through-life support for all five corvettes, as well

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial

Share to

Linkedin

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us