WDS 2022: MoUs reflect role for Navantia in Saudi defence sector

Spanish shipbuilder Navantia signed MoUs with two Saudi companies during the World Defense Show 2022 in Riyadh on 6-9 March.

Agreements with the Zamil Offshore Service Company and the SAMI Advanced Electronics Company (AEC) focus mainly on the localisation of maintenance for five Avante 2200 corvettes that Navantia built for the Royal Saudi Naval Forces (RSNF).

The initial contract for five Al Jubail-class corvettes (the designation of RSNF variant of Avante 2200) was signed in 2018 for €1.8 billion. The first-in-class Al Jubail will be commissioned into the RSNF in March 2023.

The MoU with Zamil covers through-life support for all five corvettes, as well