USN orders seeker suites for Maritime Strike Tomahawk

DSA 2022: Philippines abandons long-cherished plan to buy Austal OPVs
After casting Austal adrift, the Philippines will now look to a different overseas shipyard to build six OPVs.
Raytheon is to integrate, produce, qualify, test and field seeker suites for 29 Lot Two LRIP Tomahawk Block V (Maritime Strike Tomahawk - MST) missile systems, the DoD announced on 25 March.
Under the latest $40.39 million contract modification from Naval Air Systems Command, the company will also provide ‘all subsystems required to provide midcourse and terminal guidance to a modernised Tactical Tomahawk missile for prosecution of maritime targets from surface and subsurface platforms’, the DoD added.
The seeker suites will be installed in recertified Tomahawk missiles for the USN.
Work will be performed at various locations within the continental US with an expected completion date of October 2024.
All Tomahawk Block IVs in USN service are being upgraded to the Block V/Va/Vb configuration with a longer range, dynamic targeting and (in the case of MST) the capability to hit vessels at sea.
Wherever possible, Indonesia is using local shipbuilders to build vessels for its disparate naval requirements.
Both Japan and South Korea are building frigates, with the former commissioning the first of a new class and the latter launching the last of a class on 22 March.
Metal Shark will establish FY2022 and FY2023 pricing for four Near Coastal Patrol Vessels destined to be operated by US allies in Central America and the Caribbean.
Greece will receive three frigates by 2026 under a deal with France's Naval Group.
Babcock has signed an MoU with Daewoo Shipbuilding and is now backing both of the main contenders for Korea’s CVX programme.