USN orders seeker suites for Maritime Strike Tomahawk

28th March 2022 - 17:23 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

The guided-missile destroyer USS Chafee launches a Block V Tomahawk. (Photo: USN/Ensign Sean Ianno)

New seeker suites will be installed in recertified Tomahawk missiles for the USN.

Raytheon is to integrate, produce, qualify, test and field seeker suites for 29 Lot Two LRIP Tomahawk Block V (Maritime Strike Tomahawk - MST) missile systems, the DoD announced on 25 March.

Under the latest $40.39 million contract modification from Naval Air Systems Command, the company will also provide ‘all subsystems required to provide midcourse and terminal guidance to a modernised Tactical Tomahawk missile for prosecution of maritime targets from surface and subsurface platforms’, the DoD added.

The seeker suites will be installed in recertified Tomahawk missiles for the USN.

Work will be performed at various locations within the continental US with an expected completion date of October 2024.

All Tomahawk Block IVs in USN service are being upgraded to the Block V/Va/Vb configuration with a longer range, dynamic targeting and (in the case of MST) the capability to hit vessels at sea.

