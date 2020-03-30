To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

USN issues upgrade contract for Tactical Tomahawk Block IV missiles

30th March 2020 - 14:00 GMT | by Shephard News Team

The USN has awarded Raytheon a $493.44 million contract for modernisation and recertification of the Tactical Tomahawk (TACTOM) Block IV all-up round missile.

A new navigation and communication kit will be integrated with the existing missile to develop a TACTOM Block V projectile.

Work will be carried out in the US at locations in Arkansas, California, Florida, Nebraska, Utah, Vermont and West Virginia.

Naval Air Systems Command is the contracting agency and it expects work to be completed by September 2023. 

