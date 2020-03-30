USN issues upgrade contract for Tactical Tomahawk Block IV missiles
The USN has awarded Raytheon a $493.44 million contract for modernisation and recertification of the Tactical Tomahawk (TACTOM) Block IV all-up round missile.
A new navigation and communication kit will be integrated with the existing missile to develop a TACTOM Block V projectile.
Work will be carried out in the US at locations in Arkansas, California, Florida, Nebraska, Utah, Vermont and West Virginia.
Naval Air Systems Command is the contracting agency and it expects work to be completed by September 2023.
Related Equipment in Defence Insight
More from Naval Warfare
-
£30 million UK-New Zealand deal sends new uncrewed vehicles to Ukraine
Sam Vye, the CEO of SYOS Aerospace, which supplied the vehicles, explained the rapid development and deployment of assets in the uncrewed world.
-
HII delivers first two Lionfish SUUVs to US Navy
The SUUVs could be part of a programme that scales to 200 vehicles.
-
Indian Navy’s next generation OPV fleet advances with keel-laying of third vessel
The ship is the third in a fleet of 11, with the first vessel due to be delivered in 2026.
-
Fincantieri and TKMS partner for Philippine submarine bid
The companies have banded together to promote the Fincantieri U212 NFS offering, and hinted that the collaboration may not be a one-bid phenomenon.
-
New enhanced FREMM frigate delivered to Italian Navy
The frigate, Spartaco Schergat, is equipped for a broad range of missions, including anti-submarine warfare.