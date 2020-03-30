USN issues upgrade contract for Tactical Tomahawk Block IV missiles

The USN has awarded Raytheon a $493.44 million contract for modernisation and recertification of the Tactical Tomahawk (TACTOM) Block IV all-up round missile.

A new navigation and communication kit will be integrated with the existing missile to develop a TACTOM Block V projectile.

Work will be carried out in the US at locations in Arkansas, California, Florida, Nebraska, Utah, Vermont and West Virginia.

Naval Air Systems Command is the contracting agency and it expects work to be completed by September 2023.

