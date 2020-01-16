To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Maritime Strike Tomahawk development delayed

16th January 2020 - 16:32 GMT | by Richard Thomas in Washington, DC

Programme prioritisation factors have contributed to a delayed IOC for the Maritime Strike Tomahawk (MST), with the milestone not now expected to be achieved this year. 

While industry was looking to achieve an IOC of MST by 2020, the schedule is now looking for this benchmark to be reached in 2023.

The main factor in the modification of Raytheon’s Tomahawk cruise missile is the integration of a multimode seeker. New capabilities due to be fitted to MST will provide improvements to inflight updates and communications. 

Testing will take place ‘over the next few years’ in order to put the missile

