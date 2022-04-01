USN orders AN/SPY-6 radar hardware from Raytheon

Raytheon Missiles & Defense has obtained a $650.75 million contract from US Naval Sea Systems Command to produce hardware for the AN/SPY-6 family of radars.

If all options are exercised, work will be completed at 13 US sites in June 2028 and the cumulative value of the AN/SPY-6 contract for Raytheon will rise to $3.16 billion, the DoD announced on 31 March.

The USN plans to install AN/SPY-6 software-defined radars on Flight IIA and Flight III Arleigh Burke-class destroyers, Nimitz-class and Gerald R. Ford-class aircraft carriers, San Antonio-class LPDs, plus the future DDG(X) surface combatant and Constellation-class frigate.

Raytheon has developed four variants of the AN/SPY-6 using a scalable design, beginning with the AN/SPY-6(V)1 for Flight III Arleigh Burke-class destroyers.

The AN/SPY-6(V)2 or EASR (rotor variant) is designed for LPDs and Nimitz-class carriers.

AN/SPY-6(V)3 or EASR (fixed variant) is destined for the Ford-class carriers and future Constellation-class frigate.

AN/SPY-6(V)4 is designed to be retrofitted to Flight IIA Arleigh Burke-class destroyers.