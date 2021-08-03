To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Naval Warfare

US lawmakers seek land testbed for DDG(X) power system

3rd August 2021 - 14:30 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

The future DDG(X) class of ships will likely be smaller than the Zumwalt-class. (Photo: USN/ Liz Wolter/Released.)

The US Navy's future destroyer, known as DDG(X), will need massive power generation capabilities to run advanced sensors, directed energy weapons and propulsion systems.

Members of the US House Armed Services Committee Subcommittee on Seapower and Projection Forces are directing the USN to develop a land-based testbed to de-risk the engineering plant of the future DDG(X) class.

USN Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) ADM Mike Gilday had said the future ship would be larger than the existing Arleigh Burke-class but smaller than the Zumwalt-class destroyers.

The future DDG(X) is likely to require significant power-generation capabilities as the USN looks to equip future vessels with more powerful subsystems, including directed energy weapons.

The USN is looking to procure the first DDG ...

