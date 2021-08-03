US lawmakers seek land testbed for DDG(X) power system

HII announces 80% completion of John F. Kennedy carrier
HII has passed a significant milestone in the construction of the John F. Kennedy carrier, one of four Gerald R Ford-class carriers ordered by the USN.
Members of the US House Armed Services Committee Subcommittee on Seapower and Projection Forces are directing the USN to develop a land-based testbed to de-risk the engineering plant of the future DDG(X) class.
USN Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) ADM Mike Gilday had said the future ship would be larger than the existing Arleigh Burke-class but smaller than the Zumwalt-class destroyers.
The future DDG(X) is likely to require significant power-generation capabilities as the USN looks to equip future vessels with more powerful subsystems, including directed energy weapons.
The USN is looking to procure the first DDG ...
