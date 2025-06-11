US representatives plan to invest $1.6 billion in US Coast Guard inventory in FY2026

A US$1.6 billion investment to modernise the inventory of the US Coast Guard (USCG) was included in the FY26 Homeland Security Bill Markup released on 9 June by the Committee on Appropriations of the House of Representatives.

The fund was allocated to the improvement of in-service capabilities and the procurement of vessels, aircraft and unmanned platforms. Tom Cole, Republican representative from Oklahoma, stated that it reflected the need “to counter the growing threat of Chinese influence”.

“Investments in the Coast Guard – including three Fast Response Cutters [FRC], a service life extension to deploy an additional Indo-Pacific Support