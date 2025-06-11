To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Naval Warfare>
  • US representatives plan to invest $1.6 billion in US Coast Guard inventory in FY2026

US representatives plan to invest $1.6 billion in US Coast Guard inventory in FY2026

11th June 2025 - 09:35 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

RSS

John Witherspoon Fast Response Cutter. (Photo: US Coast Guard)

The FY26 Homeland Security Bill Markup of the House Committee on Appropriations included resources for the procurement of ships, aircraft and unmanned systems.

A US$1.6 billion investment to modernise the inventory of the US Coast Guard (USCG) was included in the FY26 Homeland Security Bill Markup released on 9 June by the Committee on Appropriations of the House of Representatives.

The fund was allocated to the improvement of in-service capabilities and the procurement of vessels, aircraft and unmanned platforms. Tom Cole, Republican representative from Oklahoma, stated that it reflected the need “to counter the growing threat of Chinese influence”.

“Investments in the Coast Guard – including three Fast Response Cutters [FRC], a service life extension to deploy an additional Indo-Pacific Support

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media. She joined the company …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us