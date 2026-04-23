Lockheed Martin confirms 2029 target date for US Navy’s Aegis/PAC-3 MSE integration

The integration between the US Navy’s (USN) Aegis Ballistic Missile Defence System and the Patriot Advanced Capability-3 Missile Segment Enhancement (PAC-3 MSE) is expected to be fielded by 2029, an official spokesperson for Lockheed Martin confirmed to Shephard.

The company announced the award of a US$90 million contract on 21 April to begin the implementation process. This deal covered the first stage of a multi-phase effort with development, integration and testing worth up to $200 million.

The Lockheed Martin official explained to Shephard that the manufacturer had already started working on enabling the technological coordination before the agreement was granted, employing internal