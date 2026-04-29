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Stockholm prepares to choose between three European frigate proposals

29th April 2026 - 15:45 GMT | by Harry McNeil in London, UK

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On 13 April, Navantia pointed to the guarantee of delivering two ALFA 4000 units in 2030 and the other two in 2031. (Photo: Navantia)

Sweden’s Luleå frigate programme is gathering momentum, with a Saab and Babcock joint proposal and Navantia and Naval Group each presenting distinct propositions for a quartet of warships.

With a decision from Stockholm anticipated in 2026, three European contenders – Saab in partnership with the UK’s Babcock, Spain’s Navantia and France’s Naval Group – are each proposing frigate designs that reflect markedly different platform sizes, combat system architecture and industrial cooperation.

Sweden is preparing to select a design for four new multi‑role frigates under its Luleå programme, providing a higher-end complement to the Visby-class corvettes. First deliveries are targeted around 2030 with a contract decision expected this year.

The Swedish Ministry of Defence (MoD) framed the programme in operational terms. A spokesperson told Shephard that the

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Harry McNeil

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Harry McNeil

Harry McNeil is Shephard's Naval Reporter. Before joining, he spent almost two years as an …

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