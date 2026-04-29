Stockholm prepares to choose between three European frigate proposals
With a decision from Stockholm anticipated in 2026, three European contenders – Saab in partnership with the UK’s Babcock, Spain’s Navantia and France’s Naval Group – are each proposing frigate designs that reflect markedly different platform sizes, combat system architecture and industrial cooperation.
Sweden is preparing to select a design for four new multi‑role frigates under its Luleå programme, providing a higher-end complement to the Visby-class corvettes. First deliveries are targeted around 2030 with a contract decision expected this year.
The Swedish Ministry of Defence (MoD) framed the programme in operational terms. A spokesperson told Shephard that the
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