US Navy starts acquisition process for uncrewed maritime systems for support missions
The US Navy’s (USN) Naval Information Warfare Centre (NIWC) Pacific announced last week its intention to issue a request for proposals (RfP) for the acquisition of hardware and software for unmanned maritime systems support (UMSS). The service is interested in next-generation waterborne and underwater systems and technologies.
The capabilities are intended to be deployed across multiple types of tasks including explosive ordnance disposal; mine countermeasures and mine warfare; force protection; ISR; anti-submarine warfare; and other specialised undersea and surface missions.
According to pre-solicitation papers published by NIWC Pacific, the purchase process will involve the supply of design, fabrication, integration, installation, test,
