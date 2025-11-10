To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • US Navy starts acquisition process for uncrewed maritime systems for support missions

US Navy starts acquisition process for uncrewed maritime systems for support missions

10th November 2025 - 16:44 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City, Missouri

A USMC autonomous low-profile vessel operates at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. (Photo: US Marine Corps)

The USN is interested in uncrewed capabilities that can carry out explosive ordnance disposal, mine countermeasures, force protection, ISR and anti-submarine missions.

The US Navy’s (USN) Naval Information Warfare Centre (NIWC) Pacific announced last week its intention to issue a request for proposals (RfP) for the acquisition of hardware and software for unmanned maritime systems support (UMSS). The service is interested in next-generation waterborne and underwater systems and technologies.

The capabilities are intended to be deployed across multiple types of tasks including explosive ordnance disposal; mine countermeasures and mine warfare; force protection; ISR; anti-submarine warfare; and other specialised undersea and surface missions.

According to pre-solicitation papers published by NIWC Pacific, the purchase process will involve the supply of design, fabrication, integration, installation, test,

