  • US Navy extends the deadline for submitting proposals for the Next Generation Logistics Ship

28th October 2025 - 11:30 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City, Missouri

RSS

USNS Henry J. Kaiser conducts a replenishment at sea with USS Boxer. (Photo: US Navy)

NAVSEA plans to select up to three suppliers for the concept design phase of the programme in Q2 FY2026.

Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) has extended the deadline for submitting proposals for the Next Generation Logistics Ship (NGLS) programme, also known as Light Replenishment Oiler (T-AOL). The new due date is now 14 November.

The service expects to award up to three concept design contracts in Q2 FY2026. It will encompass vessels’ basic and functional features such as major hull structure, hydrodynamics, and positions and routes for major distributive systems.

This new class of platforms is intended to augment the current US Navy’s (USN) Combat Logistics Force fleet (CLF) and operate in diverse theatres and environments worldwide.

