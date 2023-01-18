US Navy ships gain remote maintenance support

A recently approved Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) contract awarded to Fairbanks Morse Defense (FMD) authorises roll-out of the FM OnBoard anomaly detection system for the company's engines installed on USN vessels. The system will be run in concurrence with endurance testing of an engine electronic fuel injection retrofit.

The FM OnBoard system provides hands-free tools and technical instructions in an augmented workforce environment designed to increase operational availability, improve first-time fix rates and reduce repair time on ships,

It supports remote video collaboration allowing onboard personnel to engage directly with an offsite service advisor using mixed reality headsets. Through use of a digital twin that emulates the current state of an item of equipment in real time, maintainers can interact and monitor local assets and detect anomalies.

Related Articles

Newest LPD Flight II ship to feature Fairbanks Morse engines

USN commissions Freedom-variant LCS 21

Robots put to test for naval maintenance, inspection and repair

FMD CEO George Whittier said: 'Technicians can instantly leverage remote expertise from anywhere in the world, which reduces costs and ensures that crews are always mission ready.'

USN ship classes equipped with FMD's diesel engines include the Freedom-class Littoral Combat Ship, John Lewis-class Fleet Replenishment Oiler and Lewis B Puller Expeditionary Sea Base.