US 7th Fleet wants more LCS in Indo-Pacific region
The USN’s 7th Fleet hopes to bring more Littoral Combat Ships (LCS) into the Indo-Pacific region, as maritime security shifts towards the Pacific islands.
The USN currently has two Independence-class LCS in the region, USS Jackson and Charleston.
Ahead of the opening of Exercise SEACAT, VAdm Karl Thomas, Commander of 7th Fleet, told Shephard: ‘Our intention is to bring more LCS out here in Singapore, giving us more opportunities to operate them in the areas that the ship is perfectly suited for.’
Cpt Thomas Ogden, Commander of Destroyer Squadron Seven, added: ‘We would all take as
