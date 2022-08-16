To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

US 7th Fleet wants more LCS in Indo-Pacific region

16th August 2022 - 05:17 GMT | by Chen Chuanren in Singapore

RSS

This photo shows USS Jackson, one of two Independence-class LCS of the USN currently stationed in Singapore. (Photo: USN)

The USN has barely been able to station two LCS in the Asia-Pacific region, but it says it would like more.

The USN’s 7th Fleet hopes to bring more Littoral Combat Ships (LCS) into the Indo-Pacific region, as maritime security shifts towards the Pacific islands.

The USN currently has two Independence-class LCS in the region, USS Jackson and Charleston.

Ahead of the opening of Exercise SEACAT, VAdm Karl Thomas, Commander of 7th Fleet, told Shephard: ‘Our intention is to bring more LCS out here in Singapore, giving us more opportunities to operate them in the areas that the ship is perfectly suited for.’

Cpt Thomas Ogden, Commander of Destroyer Squadron Seven, added: ‘We would all take as

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Chen Chuanren

Author

Chen Chuanren

Chen Chuanren is Shephard’s Singapore correspondent, covering primarily land and sea systems. He served in …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us