US Navy prepares next steps of in-service missile modernisation

In order to better prepare its inventory for tomorrow’s warfare, the US Navy (USN) has been outlining the next phases of the Tomahawk and JSOW modernisation as well as the Harpoon Weapon System (HWS) Service Life Extension Programme (SLEP). RTX Raytheon supports the three efforts.

As part of the Tomahawk upgrade, on 16 June, the Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) published a presolicitation notice for the procurement and delivery of maritime seeker suite technologies and processing capabilities for the Tactical Tomahawk All-Up-Round (TACTOM AUR) missile system.

The branch intends to award the two-year contract in Q2 FY2026. The agreement will