US Navy prepares next steps of in-service missile modernisation
In order to better prepare its inventory for tomorrow’s warfare, the US Navy (USN) has been outlining the next phases of the Tomahawk and JSOW modernisation as well as the Harpoon Weapon System (HWS) Service Life Extension Programme (SLEP). RTX Raytheon supports the three efforts.
As part of the Tomahawk upgrade, on 16 June, the Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) published a presolicitation notice for the procurement and delivery of maritime seeker suite technologies and processing capabilities for the Tactical Tomahawk All-Up-Round (TACTOM AUR) missile system.
The branch intends to award the two-year contract in Q2 FY2026. The agreement will
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Naval Warfare
-
Pentagon requests industry support to address issues with low-cost undersea effectors
The US Pentagon Defence Innovation Unit (DIU) will award OTAs for small and medium affordable uncrewed underwater vehicles. Companies can submit their solution until 24 July.
-
US Navy to invest nearly $12 billion in maritime uncrewed systems and naval munitions in FY2026
Forming part of the Reconciliation Bill, the funding will support multiple efforts involving autonomous capabilities, interceptors, missiles, rockets and torpedoes.
-
US Navy receives final Independence-class Littoral Combat Ship
The delivery acceptance of the future USS Pierre marks the conclusion of the construction phase for the Independence-variant.
-
RTX Raytheon advances with the development of new Barracuda mine neutraliser
The new Barracuda version has been engineered to perform enhanced subsea and seabed warfare missions.
-
US Coast Guard to receive the largest single acquisition funding in its history
The nearly $25 billion investment will cover USCG procurement of cutters, aircraft, helicopters, training simulators and Polar capabilities over the next four years.