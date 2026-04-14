Latest Russian subsea standoff puts pressure on the UK’s seabed defence strategy
Somewhere in the cold waters north of the UK, a Russian Akula-class submarine was running deep. Two specialist platforms from Russia’s Main Directorate for Deep-Sea Research (GUGI) – vessels purpose-built to map and, if ordered, sever Britain’s cables and pipelines – were operating nearby.
For more than a month, a Royal Navy (RN) warship, Royal Air Force (RAF) P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft and allied ships and aircraft maintained surveillance of the Russian force. Some 500 British personnel were involved. Aircraft flew more than 450 hours. The frigate covered several thousand nautical miles.
The Akula retreated north. The two GUGI
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