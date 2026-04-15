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AUKUS settles into steadier waters as industrial pathways widen

15th April 2026 - 16:48 GMT | by Harry McNeil in London, UK

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BAE Systems is one of the shipyard providers for the AUKUS programme. (Photo: BAE Systems)

Sessions at UDT 2026 signalled that the AUKUS programme is pressing ahead at a steady pace – with trilateral commitment reaffirmed, Australian industrial capacity expanding and additive manufacturing emerging as an opportunity for suppliers.

Any lingering uncertainty over the future of the AUKUS submarine partnership has been firmly dispelled. Sessions at Underwater Defence & Technology (UDT) 2026, a Clarion Events conference, made clear that all three partner nations – the UK, the US and Australia – are committed to the programme, with investment figures and leadership signals all pointing in the same direction.

Sir Stephen Lovegrove, the UK Prime Minister’s special representative on AUKUS, addressed the speculation head-on. “Now there was considerable and public speculation about the future direction of AUKUS last year, and I want to be clear now that has been unequivocally

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Harry McNeil

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Harry McNeil

Harry McNeil is Shephard's Naval Reporter. Before joining, he spent almost two years as an …

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