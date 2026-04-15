AUKUS settles into steadier waters as industrial pathways widen
Any lingering uncertainty over the future of the AUKUS submarine partnership has been firmly dispelled. Sessions at Underwater Defence & Technology (UDT) 2026, a Clarion Events conference, made clear that all three partner nations – the UK, the US and Australia – are committed to the programme, with investment figures and leadership signals all pointing in the same direction.
Sir Stephen Lovegrove, the UK Prime Minister’s special representative on AUKUS, addressed the speculation head-on. “Now there was considerable and public speculation about the future direction of AUKUS last year, and I want to be clear now that has been unequivocally
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