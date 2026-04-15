How Canada is preparing the future River-class destroyers to endure uncrewed threats
The long-term schedule of the Canadian River-class destroyer (RCD) programme and the growing proliferation of aerial, surface and underwater uncrewed systems in maritime theatres have raised questions about whether the future RCDs will be capable of facing autonomous platform attacks.
With an acquisition goal of 15 ships, this procurement effort started in 2016 and a design was selected in 2019. To date, three vessels are under contract. The first one, HMCS Fraser, is being built by Irving Shipbuilding Inc (ISI) and is scheduled for delivery from 2032.
An official spokesperson for the Canadian Department of National Defence (DND) told
Our news & analysis is now part of Defence Insight®
A Basic-level or higher Defence Insight subscription is now required to view this content.
More from Naval Warfare
-
AUKUS settles into steadier waters as industrial pathways widen
Sessions at UDT 2026 signalled that the AUKUS programme is pressing ahead at a steady pace – with trilateral commitment reaffirmed, Australian industrial capacity expanding and additive manufacturing emerging as an opportunity for suppliers.
-
Naval Group’s Barracuda bid could deepen Franco-Greek naval alignment
As the Hellenic Navy looks to replace its ageing submarines with a next-generation fleet, other likely contenders for the programme include TKMS, Saab, Fincantieri, Navantia and Hanwha Ocean.
-
US Navy budget seeks 34 ships on yesterday’s industrial base
The 2027 budget demands 34 new vessels, but ageing yards and backlogs raise questions about whether American shipbuilding can deliver.