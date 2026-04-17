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Australia’s revised defence investment plan: what it means for naval warfare

17th April 2026 - 12:59 GMT | by Harry McNeil in London, UK

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The UK has begun port visits to Australia under the Optimal Pathway, commencing with the February 2026 arrival of HMS Anson for a submarine maintenance period. (Photo: Royal Australian Navy)

The 2026 Integrated Investment Program allocates up to A$130 billion for undersea warfare, committing the Royal Australian Navy to nuclear-powered submarines, autonomous platforms and an expanded surface combatant fleet over the next decade.

The Australian government, on 16 April, released its 2026 National Defence Strategy (NDS) and accompanying Integrated Investment Program (IIP), outlining approximately A$425 billion (US$304.83 billion) in capability investment over the decade to 2035–36. 

The package includes an additional A$14 billion over the next four years and A$53 billion over the decade – bringing total additional investment across the 2024 and 2026 strategies to A$30 billion over four years and A$117 billion across the planning decade.

Defence spending as a proportion of GDP is projected to rise to 3% by 2033 under the NATO measurement approach, up from a 2024 IIP

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Harry McNeil

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Harry McNeil

Harry McNeil is Shephard's Naval Reporter. Before joining, he spent almost two years as an …

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