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Italy’s U212 Near Future Submarine production builds pace as upgrade plans mature

21st April 2026 - 15:35 GMT | by Harry McNeil in London, UK

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NFS 1 is currently 52.6% through its production, as part of Italy's U212 Near Future Submarine (NFS) programme which now addresses a total of four submarines. (Photo: OCCAR)

Andrea Simone Pinna, OCCAR-EA combat system officer for the U212 NFS programme, outlined production progress, new capabilities and plans for the Italian Navy’s next-generation conventional submarine.

Italy’s U212 Near Future Submarine (NFS) programme is advancing through production, with four boats now under construction at Fincantieri’s Muggiano shipyard and a suite of future capability upgrades – including deep strike, covert mining and special forces integration – taking shape on the programme’s horizon.

Andrea Simone Pinna, combat system officer for the U212 NFS programme division at the Organisation for Joint Armament Cooperation (OCCAR), provided an update on the programme during a presentation at UDT 2026 in London on 15 April 2026.

Speaking on behalf of the programme manager, Capt Decio Trinca, Pinna outlined the programme’s production, while simultaneously

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Harry McNeil

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Harry McNeil

Harry McNeil is Shephard's Naval Reporter. Before joining, he spent almost two years as an …

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