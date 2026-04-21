Italy’s U212 Near Future Submarine production builds pace as upgrade plans mature
Italy’s U212 Near Future Submarine (NFS) programme is advancing through production, with four boats now under construction at Fincantieri’s Muggiano shipyard and a suite of future capability upgrades – including deep strike, covert mining and special forces integration – taking shape on the programme’s horizon.
Andrea Simone Pinna, combat system officer for the U212 NFS programme division at the Organisation for Joint Armament Cooperation (OCCAR), provided an update on the programme during a presentation at UDT 2026 in London on 15 April 2026.
Speaking on behalf of the programme manager, Capt Decio Trinca, Pinna outlined the programme’s production, while simultaneously
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