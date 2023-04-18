US Navy christens final Freedom-variant Littoral Combat Ship
The launch also marks the last time shipbuilder Fincantieri Marinette Marine will side-launch a ship, as future vessels will hit the water using a ship-lift system.
Ahead of the commissioning, US Secretary of Navy Carlos Del Toro said: ‘LCS 31 will be another step closer to joining our fleet, sailing the open seas, continuing to defend our nation, and representing the strong connection our navy has with the city of Cleveland.’
Cleveland is the 16th and final Freedom-variant LCS.
Following technical problems with the ships' combining gear, the USN decided to retire a host of Freedom-variant ships early.
The US also cancelled the LCS Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) package.
Built by a team led by Lockheed Martin, the Freedom-variant ships feature a steel monohull design differing from the Independence variant's aluminium trimaran hull shape.
