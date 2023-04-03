To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Naval Warfare>
  • US commissions latest Littoral Combat Ship, as Austal execs face fraud charges

US commissions latest Littoral Combat Ship, as Austal execs face fraud charges

3rd April 2023 - 19:00 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

RSS

USS Santa Barbara pictured ahead of its commissioning. (Photo: US DoD)

On April 1, the USN commissioned the latest Austal USA-built Independence-variant Littoral Combat Ship (LCS), USS Santa Barbara (LCS 32), shortly after a federal grand jury indictment charging three Alabama men with orchestrating an accounting fraud scheme at the shipbuilder.

According to court documents, the three men and their co-conspirators allegedly conspired to mislead shareholders and the public about Austal USA’s financial position.

In a press release, the Department of Justice (DoJ) said the defendants are alleged to have ‘artificially reduced and suppressed an accounting metric known as “estimate at completion” (EAC) in relation to multiple LCS ships that Austal USA was building for the US Navy'.

Suppression of the EACs allegedly falsely overstated the company’s reported earnings in public financial statements.

The EAC figures were allegedly manipulated in part by using ‘programme challenges’, or cost-savings goals, that were in

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Harry Lye

Author

Harry Lye

Harry Lye is Senior Naval Reporter at Shephard Media.

Harry joined the company in 2021, …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us