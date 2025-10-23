To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  US Navy approaches the award of a follow-on contract for the Aegis production

US Navy approaches the award of a follow-on contract for the Aegis production

23rd October 2025 - 09:02 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City, Missouri

Aegis Weapon System. (Photo: Lockheed Martin)

The Naval Sea Systems Command intends to grant a production agreement for the Aegis Weapon System covering the FY2026-FY2030 period.

The US Navy (USN) has been progressing with its plans to improve its air defence capabilities and is preparing to award a follow-on contract for the production of the Aegis Weapon System (AWS) to Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems (LM RMS).

The Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) published a notice last week outlining its intention to issue an agreement for the supply of hardware to cover the FY2026-FY2030 period.

The deal will encompass the procurement of Aegis Warhead Data Receiver Cabinets (WDRCs), Aegis Linear Processing Systems (ALPS), Aegis Combat System Support Equipment (ACSSE), Electronic Equipment Fluid Coolers (EEFC) and

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media. She joined the company …

Read full bio

