US Navy approaches the award of a follow-on contract for the Aegis production

The US Navy (USN) has been progressing with its plans to improve its air defence capabilities and is preparing to award a follow-on contract for the production of the Aegis Weapon System (AWS) to Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems (LM RMS).

The Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) published a notice last week outlining its intention to issue an agreement for the supply of hardware to cover the FY2026-FY2030 period.

The deal will encompass the procurement of Aegis Warhead Data Receiver Cabinets (WDRCs), Aegis Linear Processing Systems (ALPS), Aegis Combat System Support Equipment (ACSSE), Electronic Equipment Fluid Coolers (EEFC) and