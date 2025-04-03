To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

US Navy tests Aegis combat system for hypersonic missile defence

3rd April 2025 - 11:28 GMT | by Tony Fyler in Swansea

RSS

Arleigh Burke destroyer USS Pinckney. (Photo: US Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sean Lynch)

The Arleigh Burke destroyer USS Pinckney undertook the tests against a simulated SM-6 missile.

The US Navy sent an Arleigh Burke destroyer to Hawaii late in March to conduct tests on the vessel’s ability to track and respond to hypersonic missile threats.

The test involved a simulated Standard Missile-6 (SM-6) interceptor and an MRBM modified with a Hypersonic Target Vehicle (HTV-1) front end. No actual missiles were fired during the tests, however.

Arleigh Burke destroyer DDG 91, the USS Pinckney, was chosen to undergo the test, which was designated “Stellar Banshee”.

The Missile Defense Agency (MDA), the US Navy, and Lockheed Martin came together to conduct the test, ensuring both the verisimilitude of

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Tony Fyler

Author

Tony Fyler

Tony Fyler is the Naval Reporter at Shephard

He has experience in business and …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us