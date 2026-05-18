Germany’s F126 delays open the door for Rheinmetall’s naval ambitions
As Berlin weighs a reported €12 billion (US$13.95 billion) proposal from Rheinmetall to rescue the beleaguered F126 frigate programme, the question being asked is no longer whether the ships can be saved, but who, ultimately, will own Germany’s naval future.
The answer, with increasing clarity, appears to be Rheinmetall.
The F126, also known as MKS 180, was conceived as the most capable surface combatant Germany had ever attempted. Displacing approximately 10,000t, the vessel is designed to carry anti-aircraft missiles of both medium and short-range, long-range sea target missiles, a 127mm main gun, water cannons, heavy machine guns and light naval
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