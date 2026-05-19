SOF Week 2026: US NSW explores 3D-printed USVs for forward-deployed operations

The US Naval Special Warfare (NSW) Command is pursuing a requirement to ‘3D print’ mid-sized uncrewed surface vessels (USVs) when forward deployed, according to a solicitation published on 20 April.

According to the request for information, NSW is at the very start of conducting a market research effort seeking to better understand the ‘development, procurement and integration of unmanned systems (UxS) capabilities in support of the Joint Force, Special Operations Forces (SOF), and allied SOF’.

Documents published on the Vulcan website specifically described how NSW is interested in being able to ‘explore and/or identify 3D-printed (expendable) 15-30ft boat hulls (USVs) which can be outfitted with autonomous systems and effects to combat emerging surface and airborne threats in the CENTCOM Area of Responsibility (AOR)’.

According to the statement, NSW demands vessels capable of being ‘rapidly and cheaply 3D printed to desired specs in-theatre and have the ability to transit a minimum of 200nmi in Sea States 2/3’.

The deadline for responses to the solicitation is 21 June 2026, after which NSW will pursue market research, prototyping, technical experimentation and capability demonstration ahead of acquisition.

Given recent successes in the ongoing Ukraine war, USVs have risen in prominence as a solution capable of conducting intelligence-gathering and precision strike missions.

Examples include ‘marsupial’ USVs used by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In 2025, one such USV shot down a pair of Russian jet fighters with air-to-air missiles in the Black Sea.

But recent events in and around the Strait of Hormuz – which falls into CENTCOM’s AOR – have also led to consideration of USVs to not only protect naval vessels but also commercial ships in the region.

Examples include Kraken Technology Group, which recently finished supplying the UK RN with a total of 20 K3 Kraken USVs as part of Project Beehive. An unconfirmed number of these USVs are being deployed to the Middle East to support operations to secure the Strait of Hormuz.

According to a UK government statement published on 12 May, Kraken USVs will support a multinational force to ‘sense, track and identify potential threats and defeat them’.

NSW was unavailable to comment on any potential application of 3D-printed USVs in the CENTCOM AOR.