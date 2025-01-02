US lawmakers allocate an additional $1.1 billion for shipbuilding in FY2025
The US Congress approved an extra US$1.1 billion for the US Navy (USN) to fund shipbuilding efforts in FY2025. The additional resources were included in the National Defence Appropriations Act (NDAA) approved on 18 December on the Senate floor.
It includes an additional $700 million for enabling the branch to enter an incrementally funded contract for the construction of a third Arleigh Burke-class (DDG 51) vessel in FY2025 and nearly $42 million for advance procurement of this class of destroyer in FY2026.
An additional $357 million was allocated for the purchase of a second ship set of materials for the Virginia-class
