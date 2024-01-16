US forces sink dhow transporting Iranian missile parts for Houthi rebels

US Central Command (CENTCOM) has announced that US Navy SEALs operating from USS Lewis B Puller (ESB 3) sank a small boat transporting ‘advanced lethal aid’ from Iran to resupply Houthi forces in Yemen.

Supported by helicopters and UAVs, SEALs “executed a complex boarding of the dhow near the coast of Somalia in international waters of the Arabian Sea, seizing Iranian-made ballistic missile and cruise missiles components”, CENTCOM noted in a written statement shared with media on 16 January.

The operation was conducted on 11 January during a flag verification. This is the first seizure of lethal, Iranian-supplied advanced conventional weapons to