US forces sink dhow transporting Iranian missile parts for Houthi rebels
US Central Command (CENTCOM) has announced that US Navy SEALs operating from USS Lewis B Puller (ESB 3) sank a small boat transporting ‘advanced lethal aid’ from Iran to resupply Houthi forces in Yemen.
Supported by helicopters and UAVs, SEALs “executed a complex boarding of the dhow near the coast of Somalia in international waters of the Arabian Sea, seizing Iranian-made ballistic missile and cruise missiles components”, CENTCOM noted in a written statement shared with media on 16 January.
The operation was conducted on 11 January during a flag verification. This is the first seizure of lethal, Iranian-supplied advanced conventional weapons to
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Naval Warfare
-
MBDA to provide Sea Ceptor naval defence systems for Polish Miecznik-class frigates
The Miecznik (Swordfish) programme, a multi-role frigate project for the Polish Navy, was first reported in 2014 as a multi-role coastal patrol vessel.
-
Peruvian Navy boosted by shipyard SIMA’s progress
SIMA has been manufacturing vessels and modernising submarines to expand the capabilities of the Peruvian Navy’s fleet.
-
Australia orders Mk 45 naval guns for Hunter-class frigates
Australia has ordered nine Hunter-class frigates to replace Anzac-class frigates under the A$35 billion (US$22.7 billion) Sea 5000 programme.
-
BAE Systems to upgrade Mk 45 control systems on Anzac-class frigates
BAE Systems has been refreshing the Mk 45 guns on the Royal Australian Navy’s Anzac-class frigates for more than a decade and a new contract will take it to Mod 4 standard.