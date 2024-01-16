To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

US forces sink dhow transporting Iranian missile parts for Houthi rebels

16th January 2024 - 15:15 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

Seized items included propulsion, guidance and warheads for missiles and air defence-associated components. (Photo: US CENTCOM)

The sinking marked the first seizure of lethal, Iranian-supplied advanced conventional weapons to the non-state military group since the beginning of Houthi attacks against merchant ships in November 2023.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) has announced that US Navy SEALs operating from USS Lewis B Puller (ESB 3) sank a small boat transporting ‘advanced lethal aid’ from Iran to resupply Houthi forces in Yemen.

Supported by helicopters and UAVs, SEALs “executed a complex boarding of the dhow near the coast of Somalia in international waters of the Arabian Sea, seizing Iranian-made ballistic missile and cruise missiles components”, CENTCOM noted in a written statement shared with media on 16 January.

The operation was conducted on 11 January during a flag verification. This is the first seizure of lethal, Iranian-supplied advanced conventional weapons to

