  • US Coast Guard to invest over $5 billion in the Heritage Class Offshore Patrol Cutter

US Coast Guard to invest over $5 billion in the Heritage Class Offshore Patrol Cutter

6th August 2025 - 12:12 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City, Missouri

Coast Guard Cutter Argus. (Photo: US Coast Guard)

From FY2026 to FY2029, the OPC programme will receive funds from the Reconciliation Bill and the Coast Guard annual budget.

The US Coast Guard (USCG) intends to invest over US$5 billion in the building of Heritage Class Offshore Patrol Cutters (OPCs) from FY2026 to FY2029. The funds are part of the service annual procurement budget and the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

Under the Reconciliation Bill, the branch received the $4.3 billion to accelerate the construction of Stage 2 OPCs. In a press release issued on 1st August, the USCG remarked that the resources of the Act will enable “to build out the remaining nine Stage 2 cutters well ahead of schedule”.

Meanwhile, in its FY2026 budget proposal,

