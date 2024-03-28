US Coast Guard to invest nearly $500 million in Arctic capabilities

The US Coast Guard has been seeking capabilities to be deployed in the Arctic as the region becomes of growing relevance to the force. Over the current fiscal year, the service has planned to invest nearly US$500 million in the acquisition of systems, solutions and platforms that can endure extreme cold weather conditions.

It included $125 million for the procurement of a commercially available domestic polar icebreaker (CAPI) and $170 million to advance with the Polar Security Cutter (PSC) programme.

Another $68 million would fund improvements in terms of C3 and ISR. The branch also has intentions to expend $4.5 million in