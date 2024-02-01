To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

US Coast Guard awaits $350 million to acquire icebreakers

1st February 2024 - 13:35 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

The Cutter Polar Star was commissioned in the 1970s and has been in operation for more than 30 years. (Photo: US Coast Guard)

The service has declared its intention to purchase an existing commercially available polar vessel, a new Great Lakes icebreaker and Polar Security Cutters.

Keen to improve its polar capabilities, the US Coast Guard has been waiting for a decision from the US Congress regarding the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) budget proposal for FY2024. The service has requested US$350 million to acquire icebreakers.

The request comprised $125 million to cover the purchase of an existing commercially available polar vessel (CAPI) and $55 million as initial procurement funding for a new Great Lakes icebreaker (GLIB) with similar features to the in-service Mackinaw heavy vessel.

Another $170 million was requested to enable the branch to progress with the Polar Security Cutter (PSC) programme, which comprises

