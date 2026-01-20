US Coast Guard to invest nearly $11 billion in new capabilities by October
The US Coast Guard (USCG) plans to invest close to US$11 billion in the acquisition of new capabilities by the end of FY2026 (30 September). The funding will cover the purchase of air assets, vessels, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) sensors and solutions for deployment in Polar regions.
The resources were provided by the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which allocated a total of $25 billion to modernise the service’s inventory.
“We have already spent this year, so far, $7.8 billion of that investment and are on track to commit and spend 75% [with the addition of $18.8 million] of
