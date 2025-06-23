US Coast Guard starts the construction of its first Waterways Commerce Cutter
The US Coast Guard (USCG) and Birdon America Inc have started building the first Inland Construction Tender (WLIC), which will be part of the branch’s waterways commerce cutter (WCC) fleet. The manufacturing process in Bayou La Batre, Alabama, began last week after the service issued a US$36.86 million delivery order on 18 June.
The building of the first WLICs is scheduled to be completed in 2027. The platform will be deployed to construct, repair and maintain fixed aids to navigation within inland waterways along the Eastern Seaboard and Gulf Coast.
Under the WCC programme, the branch plans to acquire 11
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Naval Warfare
-
US Navy moves quickly with uncrewed vessels and industry follows
The US Navy (USN) is evolving into a hybrid fleet with uncrewed systems supporting crewed vessels and companies working to provide new solutions. In the case of Ocean Aero, its Triton uncrewed surface vessel can also be used underwater.
-
US to review AUKUS submarine partnership
The Australia, UK and US (AUKUS) trilateral agreement consists of two pillars. The first pillar involves Australia’s procurement of nuclear-powered submarines (SSNs) and the second pillar involves bring defence industry and research bases closer together through high-technology development programmes. It is the former which is under re-evaluation.
-
How the US Government plans to put the US Navy’s shipbuilding programmes back on track
In an attempt to reduce delays in shipbuilding efforts, the US government, lawmakers and the Navy are betting big on further investments in the national defence industry and public shipyards. Reviewing and reformulating ongoing initiatives and business practices will also be form part of the effort.
-
Canadian Coast Guard OOSV Naalak Nappaaluk enters sea testing phase
Trials in North Vancouver with the Coast Guard’s largest science-dedicated vessel will involve full-scale exercises to evaluate systems’ integrations and performance.