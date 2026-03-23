US Coast Guard prepares acquisition process of up to seven light icebreakers
The US Coast Guard (USCG) has released a Request for Information (RfI) to support the future acquisition of up to seven vessels as part of the Homeland Security Cutter – Light Icebreaker (HSC-L) programme. Responses to the sources sought notice are due on 10 April.
According to the notice, the branch anticipates a potential contract award in late 2026. Although it has not disclosed details about the total cost estimate for the procurement of the platforms, the One Big Beautiful Bill Act allocated $816 million for the purchase of light and medium icebreaking cutters.
The future platforms will substitute the
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