US Coast Guard prepares acquisition process of up to seven light icebreakers

The US Coast Guard (USCG) has released a Request for Information (RfI) to support the future acquisition of up to seven vessels as part of the Homeland Security Cutter – Light Icebreaker (HSC-L) programme. Responses to the sources sought notice are due on 10 April.

According to the notice, the branch anticipates a potential contract award in late 2026. Although it has not disclosed details about the total cost estimate for the procurement of the platforms, the One Big Beautiful Bill Act allocated $816 million for the purchase of light and medium icebreaking cutters.

The future platforms will substitute the