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US Coast Guard prepares acquisition process of up to seven light icebreakers

23rd March 2026 - 14:06 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City, Missouri

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A USCG Buoy Stern Loading boat breaks ice in Maryland in January 2026. (Photo: US Coast Guard)

The USCG plans to award a contract this year for the construction of Homeland Security Cutters. The new vessels will replace the 60-plus-year-old fleet of Light Icebreaking Tugs.

The US Coast Guard (USCG) has released a Request for Information (RfI) to support the future acquisition of up to seven vessels as part of the Homeland Security Cutter – Light Icebreaker (HSC-L) programme. Responses to the sources sought notice are due on 10 April.

According to the notice, the branch anticipates a potential contract award in late 2026. Although it has not disclosed details about the total cost estimate for the procurement of the platforms, the One Big Beautiful Bill Act allocated $816 million for the purchase of light and medium icebreaking cutters.

The future platforms will substitute the

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Flavia Camargos Pereira

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Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media. She joined the company …

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