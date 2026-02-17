US Coast Guard’s Arctic Security Cutter ramp-up signifies turning point in Polar operations
The US Coast Guard (UCG) is rapidly advancing with the acquisition of Arctic Security Cutters (ASCs) and has acquired five more vessels under the programme. With the new order, the total number of ASCs on contract goes from six to 11.
The service awarded last week an undisclosed amount agreement to Davie Defense, a privately owned British marine industrial group with operations in the US, Finland and Canada. The deal covered the supply of five ships, with two to be fabricated in Helsinki Shipyard and the other three in the US.
The contract follows the company’s announcement in September 2025
