US Coast Guard eyes uncrewed and emerging tech to improve its effectiveness

The US Coast Guard (USCG) recently unveiled its first Operational Posture Statement which emphasised the need to increase the use of uncrewed systems and emerging technologies related to the fields of cyber, artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics. The goal is to accomplish its missions with more effectiveness.

According to the paper, due to budgetary issues, the service intends to acquire the “most beneficial” solutions and equipment to improve maritime domain awareness and ensure future readiness and the sustainability of its inventory.

It plans to operate new cutting-edge capabilities in several areas including search and rescue (SAR), marine safety, and port,