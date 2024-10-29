US Coast Guard eyes uncrewed and emerging tech to improve its effectiveness
The US Coast Guard (USCG) recently unveiled its first Operational Posture Statement which emphasised the need to increase the use of uncrewed systems and emerging technologies related to the fields of cyber, artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics. The goal is to accomplish its missions with more effectiveness.
According to the paper, due to budgetary issues, the service intends to acquire the “most beneficial” solutions and equipment to improve maritime domain awareness and ensure future readiness and the sustainability of its inventory.
It plans to operate new cutting-edge capabilities in several areas including search and rescue (SAR), marine safety, and port,
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 2 free store ies per week
- Daily news round-up email service
- Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Naval Warfare
-
Turkey reveals mockups for its first entirely indigenous aircraft carrier
The “MUGEM” or “National Aircraft Carrier” remains in its conceptual design phase despite the statement of intent from the Turkish Navy.
-
USCG commissions cutter Florence Finch
Bollinger Shipyards has been contracted to produce 67 Sentinel-class Fast Response Cutters (FRCs) with the 57th, which was delivered in June, now commissioned.
-
MBDA and Safran unveil the latest versions of the SIMBAD-RC and NGDS launchers
With navies facing the growing threats of swarms of UAVs and fast attack craft/USVs, the two French companies have been developing reloadable-at-sea systems capable of firing multiple ammunitions.
-
Five commonwealth nations combine naval power in Southeast Asia
Exercise Bersama Lima brought Commonwealth navies together in Malaysian waters.
-
Turkish firm launches new family of UUVs
STM unveiled the first of its new uncrewed autonomous underwater vehicles, promising larger and more capable models to come.