US Coast Guard advances plans to acquire small response boats

8th October 2025 - 08:56 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City, Missouri

A small response boat from Station New Orleans. (Photo: US Coast Guard)

The maritime security service is looking to purchase up to four demonstrators as it seeks to ensure the force’s goals are achievable before continuing its acquisition programme.

The US Coast Guard (USCG) has been rapidly progressing with the acquisition of small response boats (RBs) and has published a request for proposals (RfP) to procure up to four demonstrators. The capabilities will undergo a three-month testing to inform performance requisites for future purchases.

According to the service, the four craft “will provide an opportunity to see if the [USCG] requirements are achievable, and if some of the attributes are reasonable” to be included in the acquisition strategy. The primary demand is that “the demonstrator boat be accepted in 90 days following award”.

Although the USCG did not disclose additional

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media.

Read full bio

