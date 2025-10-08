US Coast Guard advances plans to acquire small response boats
The US Coast Guard (USCG) has been rapidly progressing with the acquisition of small response boats (RBs) and has published a request for proposals (RfP) to procure up to four demonstrators. The capabilities will undergo a three-month testing to inform performance requisites for future purchases.
According to the service, the four craft “will provide an opportunity to see if the [USCG] requirements are achievable, and if some of the attributes are reasonable” to be included in the acquisition strategy. The primary demand is that “the demonstrator boat be accepted in 90 days following award”.
Although the USCG did not disclose additional
More from Naval Warfare
-
US Navy command to invest $3.5 billion in service craft and boats
The NAVSEA plans to acquire around 2,800 service craft and boats from FY2026 using a multi-year award contract strategy.
-
UK and Norway strengthen defence bond with maiden NSM launch
The firing of the Naval Strike Missile from the Royal Navy’s HMS Somerset in Norway’s Arctic rocket range signals a growing collaboration between the UK and the Scandinavian nation.
-
Half of Australia’s first Hunter frigate is now in fabrication
BAE Systems Maritime Australia’s Andy Coxall gave Shephard a progress update on its HMAS Hunter frigate, while addressing concerns over the cost difference between Australia’s programme and Norway’s.