How the Force Design 2028 will impact US Coast Guard acquisitions

The US Coast Guard (USCG) has been conducting several modifications in its acquisition and contracting processes as part of the Force Design 2028 (FD 2028) strategy released early this month.

The goal is to accelerate the delivery and field of assets and the adoption of new technologies in order to plug capabilities gaps in the branch’s inventory.

Some of the measures outlined in the FD 2028 document comprise minimising bureaucracy, identifying cost savings, enhancing partnerships with the industry and other US government units, as well as establishing a rapid response/rapid prototype team.

USCG Acting Commandant Kevin E Lunday claimed in